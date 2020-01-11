|
|
PÓOR, THOMAS M. Passed away at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 86. He was a gentle, loving man who cared much for mankind as well for animals. He was a fix-it all but mostly electrical equipment. Sadly missed by wife Susan, son Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all who knew him. As per his request cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020