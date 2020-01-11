Home

LeClair Cremation Centre
357 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3M7
(705) 527-8955
THOMAS M. PÓOR

PÓOR, THOMAS M. Passed away at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 86. He was a gentle, loving man who cared much for mankind as well for animals. He was a fix-it all but mostly electrical equipment. Sadly missed by wife Susan, son Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all who knew him. As per his request cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
