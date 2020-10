PLEASANT, THOMAS MARVEN February 21, 1956 - September 17, 2020 Thomas Marven Pleasant was born on February 21, 1956 and passed away on September 17, 2020 and is under the care of Paul O'Connor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on October 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E, Scarborough, ON. Funeral Service will be held on October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E, Scarborough, ON.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store