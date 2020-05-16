LYLE, THOMAS MEADOWS Tom passed away peacefully, on April 13, 2020, after a few days in hospital. He had just turned 92. Survived by Jeanette, his wife of 69 years and their children Jacqueline, Jonathan and Stephen. As well there are 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren who will be missing his Irish wit and sense of humour. Tom was born in Northern Ireland, moved to England where he met Jeannie and finally to Canada where they lived in Toronto for over 30 years and in Brighton for their retirement years. He worked in structural steel for 50 years but his real passions were cycling (into his 80s!), sailing, swimming and gardening; in his later years he turned to writing poetry about his life. The family will be holding an Irish wake in his honour at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UNICEF children's funds or the World Wildlife Foundation.



