Thomas MEYER-ERLACH
MEYER-ERLACH, Thomas It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Meyer-Erlach, 67, on August 25, 2020. Tom will be forever loved and missed by Gail, his wife of more than 40 years, and his children Frieda and Patrick. Tom was an avid photographer who loved going for trail hikes, and a lifelong educator who never missed an opportunity to learn and to teach. He was a loving husband and father with a great sense of humour and incredible zest for life. He lives forever in all of the hearts that he touched. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Tom's memory to the SPCA, TransCare Community Support Services, and Senior Persons Living Connected (SPLC) are appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
