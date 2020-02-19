Home

POWERED BY

Services
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS MORGAN MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS MORGAN MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, THOMAS MORGAN Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the age of 99. Predeceased by his wife Margaret Ruth Heggie Murphy, his parents Christopher and Elizabeth Murphy and sister Eileen Boucher. Loving brother of Kathleen Guchardi of Alliston, ON and Kevin Murphy of Combermere, ON. Cherished uncle of Joseph (Sherry), Anne Marie (Duncan) Parker, Susan, Sean (Denise), Michael (Jacquline) and Steven (Christine). Great-uncle of Michael, Amanda, Jake, Luke, Frances, Georgina, Leif, Liam, Hayden, Cameron, Collin, Caitlyn, Cameron, Courtice and Courtney. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Brockville, ON. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, Ajax, ON, 905-428-8488.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -