MURPHY, THOMAS MORGAN Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the age of 99. Predeceased by his wife Margaret Ruth Heggie Murphy, his parents Christopher and Elizabeth Murphy and sister Eileen Boucher. Loving brother of Kathleen Guchardi of Alliston, ON and Kevin Murphy of Combermere, ON. Cherished uncle of Joseph (Sherry), Anne Marie (Duncan) Parker, Susan, Sean (Denise), Michael (Jacquline) and Steven (Christine). Great-uncle of Michael, Amanda, Jake, Luke, Frances, Georgina, Leif, Liam, Hayden, Cameron, Collin, Caitlyn, Cameron, Courtice and Courtney. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Brockville, ON. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, Ajax, ON, 905-428-8488.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020