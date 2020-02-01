|
O'BRIEN, THOMAS (TOM) Thomas (Tom) O'Brien passed away surrounded by family and loved ones at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on January 29, 2020 at age 72. Beloved son of the late Eugene and Ellen, and loving husband of Christine, Tom will be dearly missed by his children, Ellen (Paul), Michael (Vanessa), Wanda, and Patrick (Ashley); brothers, Eugene (Ingrid) and Paul (Sheila); in-laws, George, Stan (Tish) and Mara; nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews; best friends, Tony (Marian) and Patrick (Dianne); Irish relatives; the Senator O'Connor community; the St. John the Evangelist Parish community; and his many many friends. Born March 30, 1947, in Dublin, Ireland, Thomas was a proud child of two Irish counties; he grew up on the farm and fields of Williamstown House, Carbury, County Kildare, and on the fairways and in the supermarket in Edenderry, County Offaly, the centre of his father's business enterprises. Thomas was introduced to Ignatian spirituality during secondary school at Clongowes Wood College, after which he joined the Irish Jesuits, with whom he spent 13 years living in community, learning the practice of discernment and building the faith foundations that lasted throughout his life. A student of theology, philosophy, politics and history, Thomas obtained his undergraduate degree from University College Dublin and Master of Divinity from Regis College, University of Toronto. Although he moved on from the Society of Jesus, Ignatian spirituality never left him. He married Christine in 1981, started a family, and proudly made Canada his second home. Tom had an extraordinary ability to make a deep connection in everyday moments: from the hallways of Senator O'Connor where he taught for over 30 years, to St. John the Evangelist Parish where he sang every Sunday, to the friendships he formed co-founding North York Storm Girls Hockey League, playing at Weston Golf & Country Club, volunteering in the community and so much more. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, for his kindness, compassion, voice (as both storyteller and musician), quick wit, intelligence and beautiful golf swing. Visitation on Sunday, February 2nd, 1:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., and Monday, February 3rd, 6:00 - 9:00 p.m., Ward Funeral Home (Weston), 2035 Weston Rd. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 520 Sherbourne St., Toronto. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Good Shepherd Refuge.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020