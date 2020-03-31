|
ORMEROD, THOMAS Sadly, passed away in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 89. Thomas, of Toronto, is loved and remembered by his wife of 37 years Wendy, daughter Tracey Ormerod (Kip Weller), grandson Sean Lea, brother Alan (Jean), sisters-in-law, Audrie Ormerod and Susan Armstrong, niece Alana Ormerod and nephews, Weston Ormerod and Andrew Ormerod, as well as many more nieces and nephews in Australia. Predeceased by his parents, James and Alice and 8 siblings. Thanks and appreciation go to the staff of Pinecrest Nursing Home for their dedication and compassion during this most difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation has taken place. As time and situation allows, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations, if desired, can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Condolences, and/or donations, may be made by visiting hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2020