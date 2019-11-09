O'CONNOR, THOMAS P. January 25, 1930 - November 3, 2019 Toronto - Thomas O'Connor passed away peacefully November 3, 2019 at Seven Oaks, Rouge Valley. Born and raised in Toronto, worked for Toronto Hydro for over 30 years, loved living in the Beaches. He was predeceased by his twin sister, Theresa L. Vallance (2017). He is survived by his two nieces, Kathleen Vallance-Boice and Carolyne McMahon and nephew Andew Vallance. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. November 9th, in Christ the King Cemetery. Dixon Garland Funeral Home, Markham. www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019