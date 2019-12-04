Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS PATRICK "PAT" FERNANE. View Sign Service Information Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel 52 Main Street South Brampton , ON L6W 2C5 (905)-451-2124 Obituary

FERNANE, THOMAS PATRICK "PAT" Thomas Patrick "Pat" Fernane passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holland Christian Homes in Brampton. Pat will be forever missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Marjorie, and his proud children, Mike (Sue), Maureen (Neil Rounding) and Paul. His four grandchildren, Keri (Dave), Stephanie (Sean), Greg (Claire) and Jamie, carry memories forever. And the newest addition, great-grandson Max, brought a smile to a happy great-grandpa. He will also be remembered fondly by his brother-in-law Barry Bradbury of London, Ontario (sister Patricia predeceased). Pat cherished his faith, family and friends. He often recalled days on the farm in Proton County, moving to Toronto and meeting his bride. His entire career was with Bell Canada, finishing 38 years with a company that brought many friends. His days as a young father were spent at hockey, lacrosse and baseball games, cheering on his kids. He enjoyed family camping trips to Kilbear and upon retirement he and Marj enjoyed travelling in Europe and exploring North America in their RV. Pat never passed up a game of cards and had a passion for bridge. We all remember him showing off his garden proudly to the grandkids, sharing a story of a great deal he got and supervising any job to make sure it was done right. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main Street South (Hwy. #10), Brampton on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome's Parish, 8530 Chinguacousay Road, Brampton on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers, to the Children's Wish or Covenant House would be appreciated by the family. Please visit the Book of Memories at

