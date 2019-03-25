COLGAN, THOMAS PHILIP Peacefully at Oshawa General Hospital on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after a courageous battle. Beloved husband for 52 years to the late Anne (2011). Devoted father to Brian, Gary and the late Mark (1975). Will be greatly missed and forever loved by his grandchildren Erin, Samantha (Kurt), Derek, Paige and great-grandaughter Charlie. Tom is golfing, playing cards and dancing with Anne in paradise. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, 905-428-8488. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019