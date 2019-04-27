ALDRIDGE, THOMAS PHILLIPS It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Phillips Aldridge on April 21, 2019 at the Hospital for Sick Children. Born on September 26, 2009, Thomas was the son of Stephanie Stenabaugh and Jeremy Aldridge, nephew of Denise and Jeff Lilly, Christopher Aldridge and Yasmin Aziz, Grant Aldridge and Krista Reardon, grandson of the late Thelma Phillips and the late Robert Fenney, and Madeleine and Keith Aldridge. A celebration of Thomas' life will take place on Sunday, May 26th, 2-4 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mt Pleasant Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospital for Sick Children in appreciation of their outstanding dedication and care are requested.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019