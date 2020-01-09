|
|
COFFIELD, Thomas Robert Aged 71 years, passed away on December 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto. He is survived by his sister Donna Dorval, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and many good friends. Tom was predeceased by his dear friend Vera Pilon. Visitation will be held at Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto (1 block east of Dufferin) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 begininng at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Cremation. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in Tom's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020