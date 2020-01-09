Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jerrett Funeral Homes
1141 St Clair Ave West
Toronto, ON M6E1B1
(416) 654-7744
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas COFFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Robert COFFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Robert COFFIELD Obituary
COFFIELD, Thomas Robert Aged 71 years, passed away on December 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto. He is survived by his sister Donna Dorval, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and many good friends. Tom was predeceased by his dear friend Vera Pilon. Visitation will be held at Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto (1 block east of Dufferin) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 begininng at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Cremation. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in Tom's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -