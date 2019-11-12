WHITNEY, THOMAS ROBERT Age 72, of Caledon, ON, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Tom passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer with his wife Sonita at his side. Beloved husband of Sonita Jagan, father of Allison Whitney Kundu and Benjamin Whitney and grandfather of Amara and Lila Kundu; father-in-law of Charlotte Schredder and Bijit Kundu; brother of Nancy Chalder and Ann Anderson; brother-in-law of Tony Chalder, Richard Anderson, Clive Jagan, Nigel Jagan and Nicholas Jagan; and son-in-law of Jean Jagan. A Memorial Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, ON, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Matthews House Hospice in Tom's honour. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 12, 2019