RYAN, Thomas "Tommy" March 1, 1936 – September 12, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce that Tommy (Papa) Ryan passed away peacefully at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the age of 84, after a valiant fight with pneumonia. Tommy was born on March 1, 1936 to John and Annie Ryan in Dublin, Ireland. After graduating high school, he moved to Canada in 1953 where he met Mary, the love of his life, in Scarborough, Ontario. In 1962, Mary and Tommy gave birth to their daughter Bernadette (Bernie) Daya. He was a proud electrical technician and retired at age 80. Tommy is predeceased by his sister, Nancy Alexander. He is survived by his sisters Rose Comerford and Mary (Felix) Stare. Papa is survived and loved by his family members Bernie (Ajit) Daya, and Michael (Joanne) Revoy, Maureen Revoy, Kathy Bunting, his grandchildren Laura, Theresa, and Shailan and his extended family. He was Papa to Sarah, Katie, Michelle and Stephanie. Papa was the proud great-grandfather to Kayla, Hayley and Nigel. Papa was Papa to everyone. He was their favourite uncle, grandad and loving friend. He was humble and lived a life of endless love, joy, laughter, and will be dearly missed by us all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Community Living, Oshawa, Clarington or Spina Bifida Assocation (SBHAC). Visitation on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. / 4-5 p.m. / 7-8 p.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd (just East of St. Clair Ave. E.). Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, 21 Markanna Dr. (on Markham Rd. North of Kingston Rd.). Please contact Ajit (son-in-law) at ajit.daya@tdsb.on.ca to reserve your visitation time on Thursday and if you wish to attend the funeral mass on Friday. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



