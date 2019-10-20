Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS SEGAR GOUGH. View Sign Obituary

GOUGH, THOMAS SEGAR November 2, 1940 - October 12, 2019 It is with deepest regrets we announce the passing of Tom Gough after his courageous battle with cancer, in his 79th year with loving family by his side. Survived by his soul mate, best friend and loving wife of 58 years, Barb. Most loving dad of his sons Donald (Michelle) and Mark (Corrie) and his favourite daughter, Linda Gough. Treasured Grandpa to Johnathon, Ashley, Steven, Daniel, Devon, Jerod, Jorgia and Jamie. Will be dearly missed by siblings Betty, Maureen and Karen. Predeceased by his sister Dorothy and best friend and brother from another mother, Walter Drane (Drano). He also leaves his beloved furry friend Charlie. Tom loved to play hockey, fish, golf and hunt. He was an entrepreneur who wasn't afraid to take chances. He opened and ran a family fishing charter business a tourist camp and a bakery and deli. His favorite time of year was fall and he and Barb enjoyed a yearly road trip to see the colours. We will forever miss his sense of humour and friendly disposition. The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at North Shore Health Network in Blind River and the Health Sciences North Cancer Clinic in Sudbury for their care and kindness. The family also wishes to express their gratitude to the Calvary Gospel Church for all their compassion and support during this difficult time. Celebrations of Life will be held for Tom: - Saturday November 16th, 11 a.m. at the Calvary Gospel Church in Blind River. - 27 Gorton Road, Ajax Ontario – for information on details please contact Linda Gough:

