|
|
SLAVEN, THOMAS Born November 22, 1932 in Paisley, Scotland, left this world on December 31, 2019 to join his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Slaven. He was raised by his parents Thomas and Catherine, as well as his sisters Esther, Moira, and Anna. With Betty, his family grew to include Thomas and Linda, William and Martha, Michele and Ron, and Katie and Ross. Eventually, he even babysat a few grandkids: Leslie, Arran, Olivia, James, and Kevin. Great-grandfather of Olivia. We love you and we miss you already, Pops. In his last days, he welcomed into his family Novelette (Jamaica), Queen (Nigeria), and Moein (Iran) - caregivers who blessed us all. We were grateful to once again have Dr. Jennifer Arvanitis, who helped our Betty in her last days, help our Pops in his. Pops wrote out his life story before he died. It was written in just 891 words on four, small pages, and even then, most of the fourth page is "a little bit" of Betty's life story. We decided to share some of what he wrote here: "This is just a short story of my life. I was born in the town of Paisley, Scotland, on the 22nd of November 1932... The house had gas lighting and cold running water... At age 10… we had moved to a new house with electric light and hot and cold running water. At 12 1/2 yrs old I went to St. Mirin's Academy till age 14 years, then left school... When I was sixteen, my pals Frank Collins, and Joe Leitch (and I) went to the dancing. Frank's sister Isabel, Betty, and Nell Glen went (too)... So we met up with them. It was Scotch country dancing, we called it old time dancing, with some modern dances. That was how I met Betty, I was the young one, so I never felt I had a chance with Betty, I fancied her from the first night we met. But really I never had the money to ask her out. At that time I had 4 shillings pocket money, the dancing was 2 shillings 9 six pence, which left 1 shilling 9 six pence for the rest of the week... I left for Canada on the 26th of March (1954) from Glasgow, on an American ship… It was carrying 30,000 cases of Scotch, but being an American you couldn't get a drink... One night I went round to Betty's house (after returning to Scotland in 1957), as I had met her brother James here in Canada, I said I would go and see his parents, and Betty... On the last night before I was coming back to Canada, we had a party. So I asked Moira and Anna to ask Betty to come over on their way home from the 2 to 10 shift. After the party I walked her home, we stood outside and talked... Betty said her father would be coming home from the midnight shift soon so I took (off) home after asking if I could write to her... We decided to get engaged on her birthday the 29th July 1958... I was sending Betty a suit... The jacket had three buttons, so Anna (who I was staying with in Toronto) took the middle one off, she put the (engagement) ring between the material and sewed the button back on. And that's the way Betty got her ring. (Betty arrived from Scotland on the Saturday morning on the 8th of August). We were going to get married the following February, but Betty heard that if we married before the end of the year, I would get a tax rebate. (So, we got married on the 27th of December, 1958.)" So was the life of Thomas Slaven. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden) on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Victoria Park south of Ellesmere). Interment Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020