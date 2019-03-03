SNOWDEN, THOMAS Passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lois (Nee McLean) of 60 years. He will be dearly missed by his children Brent (Sharon), Laura (Joseph), and his grandchildren Tyler, Madeline, Julia and Victoria. He was predeceased by his brothers Harry and Robert. A visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a private family cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Unionville Home Society or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2019