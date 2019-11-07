STOLIKER, THOMAS Suddenly, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 28. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Ann Poppleton, his father, Brian Stoliker (Janet), his twin brother, Harrison, his brother, Spencer, his grandmother, Patricia Poppleton, his grandfather, Glen Sprague and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., on Saturday, November 9th, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2019