Or Copy this URL to Share

Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family

Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family

SUGAR, THOMAS June 6, 1942 Budapest - April 27, 2020 Toronto Beloved husband of Donna. Loving father of Adam and Vivian. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Marva Sugar, and Edward and Linda Britton, and the late Joan Britton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store