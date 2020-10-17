TRUTY, Thomas "Tom" With great sadness, we announce the passing of Tom Truty from Glioblastoma, on October 14, 2020. Born March 5, 1951 to Henry and Josephine Truty (both deceased) of Hamilton, Ontario. Tom was a caring and devoted husband for over 46 years to the love of his life, Susan; an adored and supportive father to daughter Sarah (Brian) and son Andrew (Dayna.) A proud grandpa to Amelia, Gloria and little Evey. Dearest brother of Marie (Dick) and Evelyn (Leon) and sister-in-law Kathy (Tony) and predeceased by Diane. He is much loved by a large number of friends, neighbours and relatives; nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. Tom was a kind and generous man who relished life, a Scouts Canada leader in Scarborough for many years and a natural musician who could play by ear both piano and guitar. Standing at 6'5" he gravitated to basketball and was a skilled and avid player. He was a track and field star in high school and earned a Canadian record for high jump. He won The Hamilton Spectator MVP award in 1968 for playing basketball at Bishop Ryan High School and went on to play at the College level for McMaster University. He continued to excel as a champion in basketball in various leagues and tournaments for 45 years. He loved all sports but was a particular fan of the Blue Jays and Raptors. Tom took much pleasure in traveling with Sue by his side and enjoyed cruising to exotic destinations and visiting local wineries. He loved entertaining around his pool with friends and family. Tom loved the wonder of life and was constantly curious and creative. In his career in computer and technical service management, he was known as the man who could fix anything. Upon retirement, he discovered a new artistic passion in carving wood with a chainsaw and by hand, he was known as "Tiki Tom" and has created 100s of custom wood carvings for clients and businesses across Canada. "A life well lived, a man much loved." You shall be missed. May you rest in the arms of your Lord. Many thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their caring and support through his illness. Thanks for the care he received from Dr. J. Perry and the Odette Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital and special thanks to Barbara. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook Hospital. When the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, we will have a burial of his ashes and a celebration of Tom's life. Messages of condolences can be left at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9814253.