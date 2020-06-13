Susan, Sincere condolences to you and your family. My thoughts are with you
Take care
Liz Williamson
TUCKER, THOMAS "TOM" Passed away peacefully, at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in his 74th year. Beloved husband of 53 years to Susan Tucker. Loved father of Neil (Christa) and Dan (Kristie). Loving grandfather of Ryenn, Cole, Madison and Mitchell. Dear brother of Vicki Duncan, Mary-Lou Redecki, Betty Ann Graham, Marg Blue, Pauline House and Joe Tucker. If so desired, memorial donations to Stronach Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.