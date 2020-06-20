THOMAS WELLER

WELLER, THOMAS It is with great sadness we announce Tom's sudden passing, at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, in his 60th year. Predeceased by his parents, Norm and Dora. Dearly loved brother of Nancy, Peter (Tracey), and Elin. Wonderful Uncle to Cameron, Michelle, and Samuel. Devoted servant and dog toy to Pumpkin and Autumn. A private family gathering will take place in the future.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.