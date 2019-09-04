MacRAE, JR., THOMAS WILLIAM Suddenly on Saturday, August 31. 2019 Thomas William MacRae Jr., son of Thomas William MacRae Sr. and the late Ethel Alice MacRae (nee Eastman) passed away at home in Richmond Hill. Tommy is survived by his father, his sisters Heather Latto, Constance Lumley (Charles), step-daughter Kim, his nieces and nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews. Cremation has taken place. Condolences may be left for the family at www.marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019