McKEAN, THOMAS WILLIAM Thomas William McKean CD, D.D.S, FAGD, FADI, former President of the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario, passed away with family by his side after a brief illness in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Lynda (nee Fallis) during an exciting marriage of over 52 years. Proud father of Jackie (Marshall), Thomas Jr., (Lori), Kerri (Andrew), and Mardi (Peter). Grandpa to Jeremy (deceased), Jesse, Nathan, Reese, Dominic, Nicholas, Alexander, Austin and Chelsea. Tom loved his life as a dentist, piper, husband, father and friend to many. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held in June. Many thanks to Dr. Malkowski and the kind and gentle nurses of 3 south at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital Foundation. "Dileas Gu Brath"
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020