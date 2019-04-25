Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomasina CRONEY. View Sign Obituary

CRONEY, Thomasina (nee O'DONNELL) Passed away on April 19, 2019. Her loving daughter Margaret, her beloved son-in-law Fred and her dear friend and sister-in-law Doris McDade had remained at her bedside for 4 weeks. Ina was born in Cardenden Fife, Scotland on December 4, 1923, to Clementine and Thomas O'Donnell. She was predeceased by her father 6 months prior to her birth. Thomasina was married for over 70 years to the love of her life, the late Kenneth Elwood Croney, whom she met while he was stationed in Scotland waiting to be shipped overseas to active duty. Thomasina is survived by her four children, Kenneth (Julie), Margaret (Fred Brown), Liz, (James Clark) and Thomas. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Judi Myasaki Croney. She is predeceased in death by her sisters Margaret, Clementine, her brother John and her late son-in-law Ronald Saytar. As she was preparing to start university on an academic scholarship at the University of Edinburgh, Ina was drafted into the Women's Land Army. Thomasina lived life to the fullest and was a lifelong learner and an avid reader of a variety of materials. Her most important role in life was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She leaves behind to carry on her legacy her children and grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Shannen, Pearson, Cameron, Meg and Savannah. Her great-grandchildren Lizzy, Owen, Mackenzie and Matthew. Her nephews in Scotland, Bill (Jean), Bruce (Susan) and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Canadian Hearing Society.

