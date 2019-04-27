CRONEY, THOMASINA Ken Croney (Julie), Elizabeth Croney (Jim Clark) and Alexander Croney mourn their beloved mother, Thomasina Croney, who passed away at Woodhaven Residence, at age 95. She was born in Fife, Scotland to a coal miner's family with sisters and best friends, Margaret and Clementine. During World War II, Ina served in the Women's Land Army and met Ken Croney, a Canadian infantryman. They married and settled in Toronto. Ina shared Caledonia through poetry and stories, honing her wit by constant reading. Ken and Ina later moved to Buckhorn, hosting family and friends into their late 80's. After 71 years, Ina lost Ken in 2018. She is missed by grandchildren: Shannen Croney; Kathleen Samples (Leif) and Ryan Knight (Melissa); Pearson, Cameron and Meg Croney-Clark; and Savannah Croney; by great-grandchildren: Rebecca De Wild; Elisabeth and Owen Goldberg; and McKenzie and Matthew Knight. We shall forever be grateful to Julie Croney for years of daily TLC for Mom. Thank you to our brother Alex (Sandy) who was comforting and holding Mom's hand at the moment of her passing. Memorial contributions may be made to KVC Kentucky, a charity helping children (kentucky.kvc.org) 2250 Thunderstick Dr., Lexington, KY 40505.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019