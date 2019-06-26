NIXON, Thomasina (nee BAXTER) Sadly we announce the passing of our Mother, Thomasina, June 24, 2019, in her 81st year. She is survived by her Brother George Baxter (Denice) her children Joseph (Susan), Stuart (Janet), Ruth (Mike Fleming), Gordon (Donna) and many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Neices and Nephews. She was predeceased by her Husband Joseph, Son Daniel and her Sisters, Isa, Jenny, Kitty, Mary and Margaret. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, Thursday, June 27th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a Charity of your choice. Our sincere gratitude to the staff at Eatonville Care Centre for their dedication and care.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019