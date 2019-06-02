MASCARIN, TIBERIO August 8, 1931 - June 1, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our dear father and grandfather (Nonno). Beloved husband to his late wife Yvette-Marie Borean and loving father to Livio (Lena), Livian (Aldo), Fabio and his late son Anthony. Proud grandfather to Anthony (Susan), Alexander, Natalie (Alexander), Christopher, Julia, Joseph and Nicholas. Our dad emigrated from Azzano Decimo, Italy, leaving behind a loving family for the new world. He established himself as a hard working man with great wisdom and knowledge that he happily shared with his family and many friends. His love for his family was evident with his generous heart and he will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, and his family in Italy, France and Australia. Friends and family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home located at 4671 Hwy. 7 in Woodbridge, ON, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary's Church located at 8500 Islington Ave. in Woodbridge, ON. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery located at 7300 Hwy. 27, Woodbridge, ON. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SickKids Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

