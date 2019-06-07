Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Tibor Ferenc HEIM. View Sign Obituary

HEIM, Dr. Tibor Ferenc M.D., Ph.D., FRCP(C), FACN. Tibor passed away on June 4, 2019 in Toronto, aged 84, peacefully in his sleep, free of pain. His family surrounded him with love, tears, kisses, music and laughter throughout his final days. He wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Tibor leaves behind his wife, Dr. Hilda Donhoffer, daughters, Lucia Weiler (Dr. Peter), Karla Prager (Peter Prager), Orsolya Heim (Joseph O'Toole) and Angelika Heim (Cameron Wong), and his 12 grandchildren, Petra, Liara, Liam, Adam, Dr. Madina, Nicole, Keenan, Austin, Ryan, Josette, Jackson and Schaefer, his sister, Dr. Zsuzsanna, brother Laszlo (Panni) and their families. Predeceased by brother, Lajos. Tibor was born April 26, 1935 in Sarmellek, Hungary to Iren Makk and Lajos Heim. He graduated from the University of Pecs Medical School (1959) and moved to Canada in 1976 as staff physician at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. He became professor in both the Department of Pediatrics and the Department of Nutritional Sciences, Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto. Tibor was an award winning, internationally recognized expert in energy and lipid metabolism in newborns. His research was published in over 100 original papers and he authored several book chapters. Tibor had an expansive career as a pediatrician and never lost the passion for his work. He was an avid reader, lover of sports, cooking (soup in particular), eating and lively conversations. He believed in putting family first with unconditional love, securing a solid education, cultivating a curious mind, an unbending work ethic, and a penchant for travel and adventure. He supported his family's endeavours, savoured their successes and continuously cajoled them to reach ever higher. He will be missed by all. A comprehensive obituary, information on donations, and book of condolences is available at



