OSLENDER, TILLY Peacefully, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Tilly Oslender, beloved wife of the late Jack Oslender. Loving mother of Roslyn. Dear sister of the late Celia, Nahoom, Polia and Sonia. Dear aunt of Esther, the late Rose and Tev, Seymour and Jerry. Tilly will be lovingly remembered by Alan and Francine, Lorne and Pam, Karen and Gerry, Roberta and Steve, Sherri and Ron and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. At Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst Street (south of Eglinton), on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the United Jewish People's Order Section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Shiva at 650 Eglinton Avenue West, #711, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Beth Tzedec Congregation, Centre for Spiritual Wellness, 416-781-3514.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019