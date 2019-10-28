Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIM FURLONG. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST Scarborough , ON M1T 3K3 (416)-773-0933 Obituary

FURLONG, TIM Tim passed away suddenly but peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019 at home in his sleep a few days after celebrating his 64th birthday, a birthday many of us never thought he would make given the struggles Tim endured for the past 8 years after a stroke from diabetes left him living a life he did not choose. Without the love and care of Kari Quinones, Tim's partner and best friend for the past 20 years, Tim's days would have been much more difficult. Brothers Brian and John can't thank Kari enough for her compassion and love for Tim. Tim will be deeply missed by his nephews Riley and Aidan and niece Maeve along with all the cousins on the Hunter and Wiley sides of the family. Tim was creative, a leader, a quarterback, drummer, music lover and a genuine caring and fun loving guy. "Tim goes down as one of the good guys" is how a close cousin described him. Predeceased by his incredibly loving parents Harry and Helen Furlong, Tim grew up happy in a home filled with friends, football, snakes, iguanas, cats, dogs and fun. Bringing home numerous friends that would come for dinner and end up staying 2 or 3 months was a regular occurrence all brought about by Tim's kindness. Tim's creativity included the football field, where on any given Sunday he would lead the vastly underrated Senior team in touch football to victory over the Junior team. As an independent graphic artist, Shark Graphics was Tim's pride and joy. Tim burned the midnight oil working on various projects after already putting in a full day at either Sears, Canadian Tire, Docap or Square Six. Brother Brian had the good fortune of having Tim work at Advantage Fitness from 2002 to 2011, where Tim found a new passion selling fitness equipment and making even more friends in co-workers and customers alike. Eight years after his departure customers still ask for Tim to this very day. So many friends and cousins came through the Furlong home as Tim grew up and he was the same to each and every one of them: kind, generous and welcoming and always with a great sense of humour. For Tim its been "a long long road with many a winding turn" but for brothers Brian and John, Tim was never heavy, he was and always will be, their brother. A visitation will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel (3280 Sheppard Ave. E., west of Warden Ave.) with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.

