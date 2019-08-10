BROTHERHOOD, TIM W. Formerly of New Liskeard, now of Barrie, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019, in his 69th year. Tim was the beloved, youngest son of the late Mary and Wilf Brotherhood, brother to Peter and sister-in-law Donna of Cobourg, brother of John and sister-in-law Kay of Whitby, uncle to David of Whitby, Andrew and his wife Mel of Brooklin and great-uncle to Claire. Tim was a faithful member of St. George's Anglican Church in Allandale (Barrie), and will be greatly missed by his church family. Special thank you to Mark and Pam Kernen and Cathy Nunney. A Memorial Service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church (9 Granville Street, Barrie), on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Private interment of cremated remains in Cobourg at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. George's Anglican Church (cheques only), Royal Victoria Regional Health Care Centre Foundation or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street, in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019