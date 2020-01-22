|
BROMWICH, TIMOTHY January 20, 1947 - January 19, 2020 Surrounded by family, Tim peacefully passed away on January 19, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Barbara for 50 years. Loving father of Derek (Tristan), Jeff (Mary) and predeceased by his daughter Sarah (Matt). Adoring Grandpa to Matthew, Brendan, Hannah, Caleb and Olivia. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held at Trinity United Church, 461 Park Avenue (Main Street), Newmarket, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Southlake Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020