CONDON, Timothy Passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Loving and devoted brother to Beatrice (Trixie) Gotting, Sylvia Jahans, Michael and Pat Mullen. Special uncle to Janice Gotting and nieces and nephews in Canada, the US and the UK. Tim will be fondly remembered by his co-workers at Ultramar and later at Costco. We will miss him and his hearty laugh. Rest in peace and God bless Tim. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane Subway), on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., on Friday, May 3rd at 9:30 a.m. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019