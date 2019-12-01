Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY EARL COURTNEY. View Sign Obituary

COURTNEY, TIMOTHY EARL December 10, 1956 – November 25, 2019 Timothy Courtney passed away suddenly at his home on November 25, 2019 following a brief illness. At the time of his passing, his loving wife, Patty and son Stephen were at his side. Tim was 62 years of age. Tim is survived by his wife, Patty. He was most proud of his children, Ryan (Kristen), Justin (Sylvia), Heather, Neil and Stephen. His grandchildren, Austin, Isabelle, Lily, Benjamin, Norah and Willow were a great source of joy. He is also survived by his father, Gale, sister Marilyn (Jim) and brothers, David, Warren (Dorothy) and Andrew. Tim will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother, Doreen in 2018 and brother Lyle in 2011. Tim was remarkably successful throughout his 42 year insurance career. The hallmark of his success is the large group of friends and associates who admired his work and his fairness in all his business dealings. He is remembered especially for his love of family, sense of humour, and for his kindness to others. Tim was a true gentleman. A "Celebration of Life"will be held this spring. Time and location to be determined.

