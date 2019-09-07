BRADDOCK, TIMOTHY FRANCIS May 26, 1946 - September 1, 2019 Passed away suddenly at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Ann McIntyre. Loving father of Tim Braddock Jr. (Delia) and Kelli Gastis (Cory). Cherished Grandfather of Myles Braddock, Elle Braddock, Kean Gastis and Tatum Gastis. Dear brother of Mignonne Sorlie Sr. (Tom). Lovingly remembered by nieces Kimberly Smith (Chris), Mignonne Sorlie Jr. (Larry) and nephew Stephen Sorlie (Sara). Predeceased by his parents Frank and Mignonne (Cronin) Braddock. Tim's career passion was acting and spent many years in a sales capacity. Most recently worked as a chief transportation engineer (shuttle driver). With his love of golf, he also worked as a hole-in-one host for tournaments. Alternate persona – Father Chastity of the Czars of Industry. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated in Timothy's name. Messages and condolences may be left at cremationalternatives.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019