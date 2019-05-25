HESLIP, TIMOTHY GEORGE Born June 13, 1967 Died May 19, 2019 Youngest of five siblings, Tim grew up in Oakville. His passions were music, he had a wonderful singing voice, his church and he lived his life in great style. The family is extremely grateful to all the staff at Casey House. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rosedale Presbyterian Church, 129 Mt. Pleasant Rd. Donations may be made to Casey House, Toronto. He was loved. He will be missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019