BEESLEY, TIMOTHY JOHN Tim passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital Palliative Care Unit, in Toronto, at the age of 75. Tim leaves behind his beloved wife Jane (nee Freeman) and his three children Blair (Zenobia), Bridget (Bryan) and Dale (Jennifer). He was the adoring grandfather of eight grandchildren. He will be remembered for his quick wit, thoughtfulness and quiet determination. Memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5th at 11 a.m. at G. H. Hogle Funeral Home at 63 Mimico Ave. in Etobicoke.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY JOHN BEESLEY.
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019