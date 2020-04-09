Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY FULLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY JOHN FULLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMOTHY JOHN FULLER Obituary
FULLER, TIMOTHY JOHN 1965 - 2020 Tim, our youngest brother (he wouldn't let us call him "little" brother as he was taller than all of us), died suddenly on April 3, 2002 at his home in Toronto, aged 54. Son of the late John Duncan 'Jack' Fuller, RCAF veteran, and the late Isabel Maie (Duncan) Fuller, a longtime Bell Canada employee, he was much loved by his four surviving brothers, David (Cindy), Steven of Newtonville, Mark of King City and Richard (Raissa) of Port Sydney. He is remembered by his nieces and nephews: Brendan Monk, Andrew and Jack, Amberlea (Jeremy Schaab) of North Vancouver, Riel, Tabitha of Ottawa and Samuel of Port Sydney. Tim started his life's career at CAMH in Toronto, where he was also much loved and admired by his colleagues. Tim could always be counted on to turn up for family functions where he met some of his many cousins from New Zealand and Scotland. The family will hold a memorial service for him later this year.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMOTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -