FULLER, TIMOTHY JOHN 1965 - 2020 Tim, our youngest brother (he wouldn't let us call him "little" brother as he was taller than all of us), died suddenly on April 3, 2002 at his home in Toronto, aged 54. Son of the late John Duncan 'Jack' Fuller, RCAF veteran, and the late Isabel Maie (Duncan) Fuller, a longtime Bell Canada employee, he was much loved by his four surviving brothers, David (Cindy), Steven of Newtonville, Mark of King City and Richard (Raissa) of Port Sydney. He is remembered by his nieces and nephews: Brendan Monk, Andrew and Jack, Amberlea (Jeremy Schaab) of North Vancouver, Riel, Tabitha of Ottawa and Samuel of Port Sydney. Tim started his life's career at CAMH in Toronto, where he was also much loved and admired by his colleagues. Tim could always be counted on to turn up for family functions where he met some of his many cousins from New Zealand and Scotland. The family will hold a memorial service for him later this year.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020