Service Information Blair & Son Funeral Directors 15 Gore Street West Perth , ON K7H 2L7 (613)-267-3765 Service 2:00 PM Blair & Son Funeral Home 15 Gore St. W. Perth , ON

MURRAY, TIMOTHY MACLEOD MD FRCPC CM 1938 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Tim Murray announces his passing on August 27, 2019, peacefully at the age of 81, at home in Perth, Ontario. Son of the late Air Commodore John MacLeod Murray CBE CD and the late Doreen Wiltshire. Survived by his wife Joan (nee Harman); children Laura and Peter; grandchildren Joe and Clara Sismondo; sister Cheryl Beillard (Michel); cousins Phillip Murray MD (Colleen), Robert Murray, and Pamela Balchin; nephews David and James Richardson and Julien and Mathieu Beillard; and many loyal friends. Tim was Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto and had a distinguished career as an endocrinologist and medical researcher at St. Michael's Hospital. His research on parathyroid hormone and osteoporosis was widely recognized. He was director of the Toronto Centre of the Canadian Multicentre Osteoporosis Study, an epidemiological study on bone health in Canada. As a founding member of the Osteoporosis Society of Canada, he served on its Scientific Advisory Board and enthusiastically supported the group of volunteer patients who raised public awareness of the risks and prevention of osteoporosis. He was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2006. In addition to his professional work, Tim was an avid jazz musician; his piano playing gave great joy to him and to those who heard him or played with him. Although he was ill for several years before his death, Tim never lost his delight in the world around him, in his friends and family, in his affectionate cat Ginger, and in the beautiful home he shared with Joan. We will all miss him immensely. Tim and his family have been very grateful to Dr. David Lee and the Cancer Care Clinic at Kingston General Hospital, Dr. Peter Cunniffe at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, and the caring staff of Bayshore Home Support in Perth. A service to honour Tim's life will be held at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception until 4:00 p.m. in the Blair & Son Family Centre. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Osteoporosis Canada or TV Ontario. Messages of condolence may be left and the full obituary is available at

