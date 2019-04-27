Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY SHAW ROEBUCK. View Sign Obituary

ROEBUCK, TIMOTHY SHAW Born July 2, 1924 in Yorkshire, England. Died April 14, 2019 with family by his side at Fairmount Home, Kingston, Ontario. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 73 years, Peggy; his sons Kit and Jim, daughter Pat; son and daughters-in-law Steve Lawless, Heather Roebuck, Kathy Fraser, and Trish Roebuck; Cecilia Roebuck; grandchildren Lief, Elena, Roy, Lily, Ali and Luis; and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Kiara, Reigna, and Violet. He was predeceased by his sisters Betty and Kathleen, his son Phil, and grandson Juan. After joining the RAF during WWII Tim came to Canada and became a flight instructor. He graduated from the University of Alberta and earned a gold medal in English, as well as a Master's degree from McMaster University. His career in education included working as: English teacher in private school before joining the public education system; English teacher in secondary schools in Hamilton, Kitchener, Kapuskasing, and Etobicoke; head of English; master teacher; school inspector with the Ministry; superintendent in York Region. Tim was granted the Greer Award from the Ontario Teachers' Federation for outstanding contribution to Education in Ontario. He retired in 1982. Tim loved music from WWII, musicals, and jazz. He was a voracious reader, particularly loving Shakespeare and poetry. Tim and Peggy loved to dance. He was a strong believer in the importance of unions, social justice, and environmental protection. He loved the 50 summers he spent in Georgian Bay and held that special place firmly in his heart. The family will be holding a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CNIB, Council of Canadians, and David Suzuki Foundation would be kindly appreciated in Tim's memory. Arrangements Entrusted to GORDON F. TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME 49 Colborne Street, KINGSTON, ON K7L 4Y8 613-546-5454

ROEBUCK, TIMOTHY SHAW Born July 2, 1924 in Yorkshire, England. Died April 14, 2019 with family by his side at Fairmount Home, Kingston, Ontario. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 73 years, Peggy; his sons Kit and Jim, daughter Pat; son and daughters-in-law Steve Lawless, Heather Roebuck, Kathy Fraser, and Trish Roebuck; Cecilia Roebuck; grandchildren Lief, Elena, Roy, Lily, Ali and Luis; and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Kiara, Reigna, and Violet. He was predeceased by his sisters Betty and Kathleen, his son Phil, and grandson Juan. After joining the RAF during WWII Tim came to Canada and became a flight instructor. He graduated from the University of Alberta and earned a gold medal in English, as well as a Master's degree from McMaster University. His career in education included working as: English teacher in private school before joining the public education system; English teacher in secondary schools in Hamilton, Kitchener, Kapuskasing, and Etobicoke; head of English; master teacher; school inspector with the Ministry; superintendent in York Region. Tim was granted the Greer Award from the Ontario Teachers' Federation for outstanding contribution to Education in Ontario. He retired in 1982. Tim loved music from WWII, musicals, and jazz. He was a voracious reader, particularly loving Shakespeare and poetry. Tim and Peggy loved to dance. He was a strong believer in the importance of unions, social justice, and environmental protection. He loved the 50 summers he spent in Georgian Bay and held that special place firmly in his heart. The family will be holding a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CNIB, Council of Canadians, and David Suzuki Foundation would be kindly appreciated in Tim's memory. Arrangements Entrusted to GORDON F. TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME 49 Colborne Street, KINGSTON, ON K7L 4Y8 613-546-5454 Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close