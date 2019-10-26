GILLIS, Timothy Wayne Passed away suddenly on October 22, 2019 at the age of 60. Dear son of the late Marlene and the late Doug. Beloved husband and best friend to Kelly. Cherished father of Sarah and Hayley. Much loved brother of Michael (Frances), Glenn (Myra), Randy (Sandra), Jeff and Larry (Janice) and brother-in-law of the late Terry, Vivian (Camillo), Dan (Debbie), Karen and Kim (Sylvain). Treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation to be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589), on Saturday, November 2nd from 12 p.m., until time of Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019