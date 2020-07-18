TINA CIPRIANI

CIPRIANI, TINA Passed away peacefully at age 55, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous five-year battle with cancer on July 14, 2020. Survived and dearly missed by her beloved husband Marco Cipriani, and her children, Vanessa and Matthew. Tina is survived by her father Flavio Martini and predeceased by her mother Silvia (Bucci). Tina will be fondly remembered by her family, friends and colleagues. Tina was a dedicated French teacher for the Toronto Catholic District School Board for over 25 years. She touched the lives of students and the wider school community, in and out of the classroom. Tina was a fantastic educator – she was enthusiastic and encouraged her students to achieve a high level of excellence. She was always ready to volunteer on committees and coached track and field. Tina was an avid gardener, a studied linguist, a marvelous dinner party host, and an excellent interior decorator. She was a generous and thoughtful friend who never forgot a birthday or milestone. With her passing, the world lost a beautiful, kind soul. Her memory will live on in our hearts always. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Tina's team of doctors and nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital for their care and optimism. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and allocated specifically to the Myeloma Research Fund. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 guests are permitted and have been privately invited to the visitation and funeral.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store