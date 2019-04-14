Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TOBY LEVINSON COLE. View Sign

COLE, TOBY LEVINSON (nee GREENBLOOM) 1924 - 2019 Died on April 12, 2019, age 94. She was predeceased by husband James F. Cole, beloved sister Lena Winesanker and brother Murray Greenbloom. Toby leaves her daughter Wendy (husband Jim), son Jeffrey (wife Claudette), step-children Monica, Jamie, Laurie and Brian and 6 grandchildren who adored their Bubie - Dara, Lauren, Toby, Daniel, Rose and Joel. Toby will be remembered by her friends and family as a generous, charming, loving, elegant woman. She was an engaged listener and many people were fortunate to receive guidance or a sympathetic ear from her. She had a fulfilling career as a psychologist and took great joy and pride in her family. The family plans a private burial. We will have a "party" to celebrate her. If you wish to attend, email [email protected] Donations in her honour, if desired, to West Toronto Keys to Inclusion, a charitable organization run by Toby's friend and committed to helping adults with intellectual disabilities reach their full potential ( http://westtorontokeys.com ). Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

