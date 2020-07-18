RIOLA, Toini Elma (nee LEMPINEN) June 28, 1926 - July 9, 2020 Passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 9, 2020 after 94 years of what Toini termed a really wonderful life. Toini embraced life with her Can Do Attitude. "Let's just try, we can do it". Whatever she took on, it was done with perfection. Nothing was impossible. Her non-stop energy and passion led to her lifelong dedication to ballroom dance and exercise. Her artistic talents showed in her gardens. The flowers were her paints and the garden her canvas. A gentle soul, with style and grace, a warm heart and always laughing. Laughing Mummu a nickname she loved. Toini is now reunited with Karl, her husband of 65 years; her soulmate, dancing partner and partner in discovering the world. Awesome Mother of Eija (Jari), always the supportive Grandmother of Tracie (Lennon) and proud Great-Grandmother of Hunter. Her laugh and smile will be greatly missed by family and friends in Canada, Finland and USA. Resting at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, where the family will have a private funeral and interment. A celebration of her life will be held when we can all get together again. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Guilda's Club would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca