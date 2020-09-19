1/1
TOM AND JUDY FAULDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TOM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAULDS, TOM AND JUDY Thomas (Tom) - February 26, 1933 - September 5, 2020 Judith Ann (Judy) - March 11, 1949 - July 21, 2020 The family of Tom and Judy (née Krahn) Faulds are saddened to announce their recent passings only 46 days apart. They were partners in love and life for over 30 years. Both enjoyed successful careers: Tom retired from Honda Canada as SVP, and Judy from Informco as an Accounting Manager. They were active members of the Canadian motorcycle racing community which was Tom's lifelong passion. Survived by children Margaret Tamblyn (Bruce) and Tom (Alison Firth), and granddaughter Emma Tamblyn. www.maccoubrey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved