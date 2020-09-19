FAULDS, TOM AND JUDY Thomas (Tom) - February 26, 1933 - September 5, 2020 Judith Ann (Judy) - March 11, 1949 - July 21, 2020 The family of Tom and Judy (née Krahn) Faulds are saddened to announce their recent passings only 46 days apart. They were partners in love and life for over 30 years. Both enjoyed successful careers: Tom retired from Honda Canada as SVP, and Judy from Informco as an Accounting Manager. They were active members of the Canadian motorcycle racing community which was Tom's lifelong passion. Survived by children Margaret Tamblyn (Bruce) and Tom (Alison Firth), and granddaughter Emma Tamblyn. www.maccoubrey.com