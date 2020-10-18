1/
TOM CHARLES GILLESPIE
GILLESPIE, TOM CHARLES January 11, 1935 – October 13, 2020 Tom passed away at home after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis/Hypertension, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Driven by hope, determination, a positive outlook, and his zest for life, Tom was able to surpass his original prognosis 3 years longer than expected. Husband to Mary Buligan-Gillespie, brother to Joan (Art) Brownlow, Elenore (Gary) Lewis, Bob (Barb) Gillespie. Father to his 3 children: Scott (Laurel) Gillespie, Doug (Tara) Gillespie, Diane (Glenn) Mason and stepson Paul Buligan. Grandfather to Laura (Tom) Gies, Grant (Jen) Gillespie, Austin (Allie) and Michael Gillespie, Trent and Cole Gillespie, Ryan and Jaime Mason, Sophia and Charlotte Buligan and great-grandchildren, Mathew and James Gies. He was so loved by many, he will be dearly missed. To attend his online Memorial and Funeral Services and view a detailed Obituary, please go to https://mountpleasantgroup. permavita.com/site/TomCharlesGillespie.html

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
