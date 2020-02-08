Home

CROTHERS, MA, MDiv, TOM Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on May 1, 1932, died at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, on February 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Bessie, dear father of David (Lucy), John Edward (Veena) and Carolyn. Grandfather to Liam, Meagan and Cebastian. Brother-in-law of Heather and Ron Waldron, Birmingham, Alabama. Cremation has already taken place. A memorial service will be held in early May. Place, date and time available from Morley Bedford Funeral Services, (416) 489-8733. Memorial donations may be made to Greenpeace, P.O. Box 699, Station K, Toronto, Ontario M4P 9Z9 or Covenant House, 20 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2P3 or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
