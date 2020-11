ING, DR. TOM G.E. A loving husband, excellent father and renowned ophthalmologist who served the Windsor community for 50 years. He passed at the age of 89 in Toronto, survived by his wife Sandra, his children Melissa, Edsel, and Sabrina, and his grandchildren Mercedes, Royce, and Max. Visitation will be at Pine Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14th from 9-10 a.m. Private funeral service will occur afterwards.



