LYON, TOM Passed into the loving arms of his departed friends, family members and the Lord, on July 5, 2020. A father to five, grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of three. Tom is now free to once again roam the countryside with his camera and tripod for that perfect shot. A private family service was held and Tom was laid to rest with his late wife Eleanor (2019) at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank the staff at Chartwell-Wynfield in Oshawa for their care and help but special thanks and gratitude to Tracey who gave dad such care and support over the last year. As expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to your favourite charity or to Doctors Without Borders.